Muslim World

Mudslide kills three gold miners in Afghanistan

A similar incident killed two miners in Badakhshan's neighbouring Takhar province a couple of months ago.

Safiya Begum
206 1 minute read
Mudslide kills three gold miners in Afghanistan
Mudslide kills three gold miners in Afghanistan

Faizabad: Three workers at a gold mine in northern Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province lost their lives due to a mudslide, Provincial Director for Information and Culture Hekmatullah Mohammadi said on Friday.

The miners were busy extracting gold from a gold mine in Khwahan district on Thursday afternoon when a hilltop slipped suddenly, killing the three on the spot, the official added without providing more details, Xinhua news agency reported.

A similar incident killed two miners in Badakhshan’s neighbouring Takhar province a couple of months ago.

Lack of safety measures, unskilled miners, absence of necessary pieces of machinery, and extracting mines by traditional and old-fashioned methods often lead to the death of mine workers in poverty-stricken Afghanistan, according to locals.

Tags
Safiya Begum
206 1 minute read

Related Articles

Israel launches intensive airstrikes on Hezbollah sites in Lebanon: Military sources

Israel launches intensive airstrikes on Hezbollah sites in Lebanon: Military sources

Gaza publishes identities of 34,344 Palestinians killed in war with Israel

Gaza publishes identities of 34,344 Palestinians killed in war with Israel

Israel on alert for Hezbollah retaliation over pager attacks

Israel on alert for Hezbollah retaliation over pager attacks

Blinken is heading back to the Middle East, this time without fanfare or a visit to Israel

Blinken is heading back to the Middle East, this time without fanfare or a visit to Israel

Back to top button