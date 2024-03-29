Mukhtar Ansari, Ex-Gangster Turned Politician, Dies in Police Custody Amid Alleged Poisoning; UP Under Section 144

Banda/Lucknow: Mukhtar Ansari, the former gangster-turned-politician, passed away due to cardiac arrest while under police custody in Uttar Pradesh. His death has sparked controversy as his family alleges that he was subjected to slow poisoning. The state has been placed under Section 144, prohibiting large gatherings, and heightened security measures have been implemented in various districts.

On a Tuesday, Mukhtar Ansari’s brother, Afzal Ansari, made a serious allegation, claiming that Mukhtar was being subjected to “slow poisoning” while in jail. This accusation was promptly denied by the authorities. Prior to this revelation, Mukhtar Ansari had spent roughly 14 hours in the hospital due to severe abdominal pain, indicating potential health concerns. The issue of alleged poisoning was brought into focus during a virtual court hearing held in Barabanki on March 21.

Afzal Ansari revealed that Mukhtar had informed him about being given a poisonous substance in his food while in jail. This alarming revelation had occurred twice, with the latest incident resulting in a deterioration of Mukhtar’s health. According to Afzal Ansari, around 40 days prior to the recent event, Mukhtar had experienced a similar poisoning episode. During a virtual court hearing in Barabanki on March 21, Mukhtar’s lawyer submitted an application alleging that his client had been subjected to “slow poison” in jail, leading to a decline in his health.

Mukhtar Ansari was transferred from the district jail to Rani Durgavati Medical College in Banda while in an unconscious state. According to the hospital’s principal, Suneel Kaushal, Ansari passed away at the medical facility due to a cardiac arrest.

According to a medical bulletin, Mukhtar Ansari was admitted to the medical college around 8.25 pm on Thursday in an unconscious state after complaining of vomiting. Despite the efforts of a team of nine doctors who attended to him, Ansari succumbed to a cardiac arrest, as stated in the bulletin.

Officials at Police Headquarters in Lucknow have announced that the postmortem examination of Ansari will be conducted in Banda and will be videographed. They further stated that the viscera would be preserved if required for further investigation.

Ansari, a five-time MLA from Mau Sadar seat, had a long history of legal troubles with over 60 criminal cases pending against him. He had been incarcerated in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab since 2005 and faced sentencing in multiple cases. His influence extended to neighboring districts like Ghazipur and Varanasi.

The Samajwadi Party expressed condolences over the death of Mukhtar Ansari, a former MLA. In a statement in Hindi, the party conveyed its sorrow, referring to Ansari’s passing as a “sad demise.” They offered prayers for his soul to rest in peace and extended their heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family, hoping they would find the strength to cope with the loss.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former deputy Bihar chief minister Tejashwi Yadav also lamented Ansari’s death. He highlighted Ansari’s earlier complaints of being poisoned in jail, expressing concern that these complaints were not taken seriously. Yadav urged constitutional institutions to take note of such incidents, calling for a just and humane response to ensure accountability.

On the other hand, former Bihar MP Pappu Yadav, who recently joined the Congress, took a more critical stance. He labeled Ansari’s death as an “institutional murder,” emphasizing the need for a court-monitored probe to uncover the truth. Yadav strongly condemned what he perceived as a violation of the law, Constitution, and principles of natural justice, calling it a blot on the country’s constitutional system.

The Congress leader went further to demand the Chief Justice of India to intervene, stressing the importance of an impartial investigation. He pointed out that Ansari had been alleging for days that he was being slowly poisoned, a claim also echoed by his MP brother. These allegations raised serious doubts about the integrity of the system and the need for transparency and accountability in such cases.

The exact cause of Ansari’s death is yet to be determined, and authorities have announced that a postmortem examination will be conducted in Banda, with the process being recorded. The situation remains tense in the wake of these developments, with concerns about the handling of Ansari’s case and the allegations of foul play.