Mumbai bus accident: CM Fadnavis announces Rs 5 lakh aid to families of deceased

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced financial assistance of Rs five lakh to the families of the deceased in the Bhandup bus accident.

At least four people were killed and nine others injured when a BEST (Brihan Mumbai Electric Supply and Transport) bus ran over pedestrians on the crowded station road in Bhandup West in north-east Mumbai on Monday night.

The chief minister in his post on X said, “The tragic incident in which 4 people lost their lives in a fatal accident near Bhandup railway station in Mumbai is extremely unfortunate. I pay my heartfelt tribute to them. In this incident, 9 people were injured, and I pray at the feet of God for their speedy recovery. The state government will provide financial assistance of 5 lakh rupees to the heirs of the deceased.”

According to the police, the BEST bus lost control while reversing and crashed into pedestrians standing nearby.

At least four people, including three women, were killed, while nine were injured and rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. The deceased are identified as Pranita Sandip Rasam (35), Varsha Sawant (25), Mansi Meghshyam Gurav (49) and Prashant Shinde (53).

The bus driver, identified as Santosh Ramesh Sawant (52), has been taken into custody, and an FIR is being registered. The accident happened in a busy pedestrian area just outside the Bhandup suburban railway station, where people often wait for buses.

Eyewitnesses at the scene said the bus appeared to be speeding moments before it veered off course and struck pedestrians walking along the road. Police said these claims are being verified as part of the investigation.

The Bhandup BEST bus accident has inevitably revived memories of the Kurla bus tragedy in which nine people were killed.

According to the transport sector experts, the Bhandup and Kurla bus accidents have exposed long-standing concerns, including inadequate pedestrian infrastructure, lack of protective barriers near bus stops and questions over driver training, fatigue and vehicle handling in congested areas.

They pointed out that until bus stops are redesigned, pavements cleared, and traffic movements better regulated, accidents like those in Bhandup and Kurla will remain a recurring risk.