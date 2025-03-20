Mumbai Court Grants Mutual Consent Divorce to Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma

A family court in Mumbai’s Bandra on Thursday granted a mutual consent divorce to cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma, officially dissolving their marriage.

The couple, who got engaged in 2020 and married in December of the same year, filed for divorce by mutual consent. Chahal’s lawyer confirmed that the marriage was officially dissolved, and the petition for divorce was accepted.

Bombay High Court Waives Cooling-Off Period for Divorce Proceedings

Earlier, the Bombay High Court had allowed an application filed by the estranged couple, requesting a waiver of the mandatory cooling-off period in their divorce proceedings. A bench led by Justice Madhav Jamdar directed the family court to finalize the divorce petition on Thursday itself, considering Chahal’s upcoming commitments in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The court noted that the couple had been living separately for over two and a half years and had complied with the agreed-upon alimony terms during mediation. Under Hindu law, couples who have been living apart for over a year can apply for a mutual consent divorce, and while there is typically a statutory cooling-off period of six months, it was waived in this case, given that there was no possibility of reconciliation.

Chahal’s IPL Career and Recent Appearances

Chahal, who was recently seen in the stands with social media personality RJ Mahvash during the Champions Trophy Final, had previously been linked to her, causing speculation. RJ Mahvash addressed these rumors, dismissing them as baseless and clarifying that they were just friends.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s IPL career has been nothing short of remarkable. With 205 wickets, he holds the record as the leading wicket-taker in IPL history. His standout performances include taking 27 wickets during the 2022 season, earning him the Purple Cap, and becoming the first bowler to breach the 200-wicket milestone in IPL history during the 2024 season.

Dhanashree Verma: A Fusion Dance Icon

Dhanashree Verma, the 28-year-old dancer, is known for her fusion dance performances that blend traditional Indian dance with contemporary styles. Despite the personal challenges, she continues to focus on her craft and career.

This mutual consent divorce marks the end of their marriage, with both individuals moving forward with their respective careers, while maintaining their public personas.