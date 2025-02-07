Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at MLA Hostel, No Casualties Reported

Mumbai: A fire broke out on the third floor of the Mumbai MLA hostel, also known as the Aamdar Niwas building, located at Nariman Point in South Mumbai, an official reported on Friday.

Quick Response by Fire Brigade

The fire erupted early this morning in a room on the third floor of the building. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The building houses several members of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, and the incident raised concerns about the safety of the premises.

Upon receiving the alert, the Mumbai Fire Brigade, along with local police, swiftly responded to the scene. Firefighters worked quickly to douse the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to other parts of the building, which is often busy with legislative activities.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Fire Contained, Cause Under Investigation

The fire was contained within a short period, and authorities were able to clear the area of any potential threats. No casualties were reported, and the safety of all occupants was ensured.

Also Read: Ladki Bahin Yojana will not be closed, Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant

An official investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, and further details regarding any damage to the building or its contents are awaited. Meanwhile, security measures and fire safety protocols at the MLA hostel are expected to undergo a thorough review to prevent such incidents in the future.

Ongoing Investigation

Further details regarding the cause of the fire and any potential damage are awaited.