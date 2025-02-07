Ladki Bahin Yojana will not be closed, Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has reaffirmed its commitment to continuing the Ladki Bahin Yojana, a flagship welfare scheme aimed at empowering women.

Despite speculation about its discontinuation, Industry and Marathi Language Minister Uday Samant clarified that the scheme remains operational, with only ineligible beneficiaries being removed following a verification process.

Beneficiary Verification Process Underway

Minister Uday Samant emphasized that the government is actively verifying the eligibility of beneficiaries to ensure that only deserving women receive financial aid. Over the past month, approximately five lakh names have been struck off due to ineligibility, primarily because of the following reasons:

Women above 65 years are not eligible for the scheme.

are not eligible for the scheme. Those owning four-wheelers are disqualified.

are disqualified. Families with an annual income exceeding ₹2.50 lakh do not qualify for the program.

However, Samant reassured citizens that the government has no plans to discontinue the Ladki Bahin Yojana.

State Government’s Commitment to Women’s Welfare

The Maharashtra government launched the MukhyaMantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana in July 2023 as a significant financial support initiative for women. Under this scheme, eligible women receive a monthly aid of ₹1,500, which has benefited approximately 2.46 crore women from July to January.

Similarly, the state government also introduced the MukhyaMantri Majha Ladka Bhau Yojana, which provides financial support to young men pursuing education. The assistance includes:

₹6,000 per year for those who passed Class 12.

for those who passed Class 12. ₹8,000 per year for ITI and diploma holders.

for ITI and diploma holders. ₹12,000 per year for graduate students.

Government’s Response to Opposition and Public Concerns

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, during a Shiv Sena rally in Nanded, reiterated the government’s commitment to both the Ladki Bahin Yojana and Ladka Bhau Yojana. His statement was aimed at dispelling rumors regarding the discontinuation of these schemes.

Meanwhile, Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare confirmed that the government had received complaints regarding fraudulent beneficiaries and had taken steps to verify applications with the Income Tax Department and Transport Department.

The verification aims to eliminate bogus beneficiaries while ensuring rightful recipients continue to receive benefits.

Tatkare also revealed that following the verification announcement, approximately 4,500 women voluntarily opted out of the scheme after realizing they were ineligible. She clarified that the objective is to address fraudulent claims and ensure funds are directed to the most deserving women.

Opposition Criticism and Political Reactions

Despite these assurances, opposition parties have raised concerns about the ongoing verification process. Some leaders allege that the government may eventually phase out the scheme under the pretext of verification.

They argue that removing a significant number of beneficiaries within a short period raises questions about the transparency and fairness of the review process.

However, government officials maintain that eliminating ineligible beneficiaries strengthens the scheme, ensuring that funds reach the women who genuinely need financial assistance.