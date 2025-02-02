Musi Rejuvenation Project: Telangana Govt to Give Rs. 25,000 and Double-Bedroom Homes to Displaced Families

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced the release of Rs. 37.50 crore as part of the Musi Rejuvenation Project to support the families displaced by the river’s development work. The Municipal Administration department authorized the funds, which will be directed to the Musi River Development Corporation, to provide financial assistance to the affected individuals.

Financial Support for 15,000 Displaced Families

Under this initiative, a total of 15,000 families who are being relocated from the Musi riverbed will receive a one-time payment of Rs. 25,000. Officials stated that the evacuation process is ongoing and will continue as part of the larger Musi Rejuvenation Project, which aims to improve the river’s condition and the surrounding areas.

Housing Arrangements for Displaced Families

In addition to the financial assistance, the state government has previously committed to providing two-bedroom homes to those displaced by the Musi River development. Some evacuees have already been allocated homes as part of the rehabilitation process, with further arrangements in the pipeline.

Municipal Administration Principal Secretary, M. Dana Kishore, confirmed that a Government Order had been issued for the allocation of 16,000 houses in various parts of the city for those affected by the Musi River relocation. The government is actively working to ensure that the displaced individuals are provided with adequate housing and support.

Extensive Survey and Identification of Affected Families

To accurately assess the number of affected families, an extensive survey was conducted over several months across three districts along the Musi River. Revenue officials identified 10,200 structures located in the riverbed and buffer zones. Additionally, a house-to-house survey, overseen by District Collectors, was carried out to identify and verify those affected by the displacement.

M. Dana Kishore highlighted that the process also involves removing encroachments from the riverbed area, with compensation being provided to each eligible victim in accordance with legal guidelines.

Advancing the Musi Rejuvenation Project

With the release of Rs. 37.50 crore, the government has taken a significant step toward advancing the Musi Rejuvenation Project. This funding will help the displaced families transition smoothly, ensuring they are well-compensated and provided for as the project moves forward.

The Musi Rejuvenation Project is a key initiative aimed at improving the environmental health of the river and its surrounding areas, and the government’s efforts to provide housing and financial support to those displaced is an essential part of its successful implementation.