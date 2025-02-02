Hyderabad: Robber Fires at Police in Gachibowli, Arrested After Intense Encounter

Hyderabad: A robber opened fire on police officers near the Prizm Pub in Gachibowli while they were attempting to apprehend him. The shootout resulted in injuries to two officers — Madhapur CCS Constable Venkat Reddy and a bouncer who were hit during the exchange of fire.

Robber Identified as Most Wanted Criminal, Bhatthul Prabhakar

After a tense standoff, the police successfully captured the criminal, later identified as Bhatthul Prabhakar, one of the most wanted criminals in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Prabhakar, who had been involved in over 80 criminal cases across both states, was arrested by the police after firing at them.

Weapons and Ammunition Seized from the Criminal

Upon his arrest, the police seized two firearms and 23 bullets from Prabhakar, further confirming his involvement in several dangerous crimes. Authorities are still gathering more information regarding the incident and his past criminal activities.

This brazen attack on the police has sent shockwaves across the region as law enforcement officials continue to investigate further details of the case.