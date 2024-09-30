Musi river project biggest scam in the country, claims KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao on Monday accused the Congress government of Telangana of indulging in the “biggest scam in the country” under the guise of Musi River Project.

He claimed that the Congress was trying to use the project as a financial reserve for the upcoming elections.

Addressing a press conference, the former minister highlighted the “absurdity” of the budget allocated for the project, which has been inflated to Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

In comparison, the much larger Namami Gange project for cleaning the Ganges cost Rs 40,000 crore, he said.

Questioning the Congress’ intentions, he called the proposed expenditure a scam in the making.

“If Rs 40,000 crore was sufficient for over 2,200 km long Ganga, why is Congress spending Rs 1.5 lakh crore on 55 km of the Musi river?” he questioned.

He further alleged that Congress is prioritising this project for financial gains rather than public welfare.

KTR, as the BRS leader is popularly known, accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of turning into a “destroyer” for the victims of the Musi encroachments.

He condemned the Congress’ bulldozing of poor people’s homes without proper rehabilitation plans in place.

“Revanth Reddy is playing the role of a tyrant for Musi victims. Families are crying for justice, yet the Congress leadership remains deaf to their pleas. What’s more disturbing is that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is using officers as a shield and letting them take the heat from the public,” KTR added.

KTR also alleged that the Musi project is being treated as a “reserve bank” by the Congress party to fill its coffers ahead of the next general elections.

He accused the party of diverting public attention from its unfulfilled promises and spending Rs 1.5 lakh crore on a project that benefits no one but the Congress.

“The Congress has done nothing for the people in the last 300 days of their rule. They have not fulfilled even one of their promises, yet they are spending Rs 1.5 lakh crore on a river beautification project that serves no public interest,” KTR said.

He condemned the Congress government for failing to address the real needs of the people while embarking on extravagant and unnecessary projects.

“You promised homes under Indiramma, but instead, you’re demolishing homes. How many more homes will you destroy in the name of development? Stop hiding behind bureaucrats and face the people,” he remarked.

KTR said that the BRS party’s legal team has already challenged the Congress government’s arbitrary demolitions in the High Court, which responded favourably.

KTR promised that, if necessary, the BRS would take the fight for justice all the way to the Supreme Court.

“BRS will not allow this injustice to continue. We are ready to stand in front of the bulldozers if needed to protect the homes of the poor,” KTR declared.

He also emphasised the developmental efforts by the BRS government during its tenure, including the beautification of the Musi river without harming the poor, building sewage treatment plants, and approving the construction of 15 bridges.