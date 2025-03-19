Nagpur Communal Clashes: Local Leader Fahim Khan Arrested as Alleged Mastermind

Nagpur: The Nagpur Police on Wednesday arrested local political leader Fahim Shamim Khan, identifying him as the alleged mastermind behind the communal clashes that erupted in the city on March 17 (Monday), leaving several people injured.

Fahim Khan’s Political Background

Fahim Khan, 38, is the city president of the Minorities Democratic Party (MDP) and contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Nagpur constituency. He ran against senior BJP leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, but suffered a heavy defeat, losing by over 6.5 lakh votes. A resident of Sanjay Bagh Colony in Yashodhara Nagar, his name has now been officially included in the FIR related to the clashes.

Inflammatory Speech Led to Violence?

According to preliminary investigations, police released a video allegedly showing Fahim Khan delivering an inflammatory speech just before the clashes. Officials claim that his address incited communal tensions, triggering the violence in the area.

Clashes Over Religious Sentiments

Violence broke out in Nagpur’s Chitnis Park area following rumors that a community’s holy book had been desecrated during a right-wing protest demanding the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The unrest escalated as mobs pelted stones at police, leaving 34 personnel injured.

FIR Registered, But No Arrests of Protesters

A complaint was filed against the protesters for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, leading to an FIR. However, no arrests have been made so far in connection with that complaint.

Curfew Imposed, Heavy Police Deployment

A senior police official confirmed that the law and order situation is under control, but curfew remains in place in several sensitive areas. More than 2,000 armed police personnel have been deployed to prevent further violence.