Nagpur Violence: Vijay Wadettiwar Targets T Raja Singh, Demands Ban in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Maharashtra Leader of Opposition (LoP) Vijay Wadettiwar on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Telangana BJP leader T Raja Singh, demanding a ban on him in Maharashtra for allegedly inciting violence. He also accused the state government of orchestrating the recent Nagpur unrest, calling it a “government-sponsored incident.”

Addressing the media, Wadettiwar said, “T Raja Singh should be banned in Maharashtra. He is not even acknowledged in Telangana, yet he comes here and provokes violence. Such people should be shown their place.” He further alleged that the Nagpur incident was part of a deliberate attempt to disrupt communal harmony.

CM Fadnavis Assures Strict Action

In response, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured the Assembly that those responsible for the violence and attacks on police personnel in Nagpur would face severe consequences. He emphasized that law and order would not be compromised and that individuals involved in the unrest would be dealt with strictly, regardless of their caste or religion.

Fadnavis hinted at a larger conspiracy behind the riots, pointing to a pattern suggesting a well-planned effort to incite violence. “We will not tolerate attacks on law enforcement officers. Citizens must remain peaceful, especially during religious festivals,” he urged.

Protest Over Aurangzeb’s Grave Turns Violent

The agitation began on Monday morning when the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal organized a protest demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s grave. Demonstrators raised slogans and set fire to a symbolic grave made of grass bundles. Following the protest, Ganesh Peth police registered a case against the demonstrators under various legal sections.

Later in the evening, tensions escalated when rumors spread that religious texts were burned along with the symbolic grave. After Namaz at Attar Road, around 250 people gathered, raising slogans and allegedly threatening to torch vehicles. Police intervened, but the situation worsened as protesters demanded action against Bajrang Dal activists.

Weapons Seized, Dozens Injured in Clashes

Investigations revealed attempts to instigate large-scale violence, with authorities seizing a significant cache of weapons and a trolley full of stones.

The clashes resulted in:

33 injured police officers, including three of DCP rank

Five civilians attacked, with one officer injured by an axe

Multiple vehicles set ablaze, including a crane and two JCBs

Stone-pelting incidents in Hansapuri and Bhaldarpura, leaving many wounded

Fadnavis suggested that the riots were influenced by the recent release of the film ‘Chhavaa,’ which depicted the history of Sambhaji Maharaj. He claimed that the film had fueled public outrage against Aurangzeb, indirectly contributing to the unrest.

In response to the violence, five FIRs were registered, and restrictions were imposed in 11 police station areas. To maintain order, five contingents of the State Reserve Police Force were deployed in sensitive locations.

The situation remains tense as political leaders continue to trade allegations over the incident.