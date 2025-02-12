Great News for Visitors: Nampally Numaish 2025 has been Extended till February 17

Hyderabad: In a delightful update for visitors and traders, the 84th All India Industrial Exhibition, popularly known as Nampally Numaish, has been extended by two days.

Originally scheduled to conclude on February 15, the exhibition will now remain open until February 17, following approval from the Hyderabad City Police Department.

Nampally Numaish Extended: Key Details

The decision to extend the historic Nampally Numaish came after members of the Exhibition Society met with Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand to formally request an extension.

The delegation, comprising Vice President K. Niranjan, Secretary B. Surender Reddy, and members Sukesh Reddy and Dheeraj Jaiswal, presented a petition highlighting the need for additional days.

Responding positively to the request, Commissioner CV Anand granted the necessary permission, ensuring that visitors and exhibitors get extra time to experience the iconic event.

Reason for the Extension

According to Exhibition Society Secretary B. Surender Reddy, the All India Industrial Exhibition traditionally begins on January 1 every year. However, in 2024, it commenced on January 3, causing stall owners to request additional days to compensate for the lost time.

Recognizing the impact on exhibitors and the demand from visitors, the society submitted an official petition to the police department. The request was met with a favorable response, leading to the two-day extension.

Why Nampally Numaish is a Must-Visit Event

The Nampally Numaish is one of India’s oldest and most prestigious industrial exhibitions, drawing millions of visitors from across the country. Established in 1938, the exhibition showcases:

Handicrafts & Textiles : Traditional Indian craftsmanship, including sarees, dress materials, and home décor.

: Traditional Indian craftsmanship, including sarees, dress materials, and home décor. Electronics & Gadgets : The latest innovations in consumer electronics and household appliances.

: The latest innovations in consumer electronics and household appliances. Food & Beverages : A variety of local and international delicacies.

: A variety of local and international delicacies. Entertainment & Cultural Events : Daily performances, amusement rides, and live shows.

: Daily performances, amusement rides, and live shows. Business & Startups: A platform for small and medium businesses to display their products and services.

With the extended dates, visitors have more time to shop, explore, and enjoy everything the exhibition has to offer.

Visitor Information & Safety Measures

The Exhibition Society has assured that all necessary safety measures are in place to ensure a secure and enjoyable experience for attendees. Traffic arrangements, security personnel, and crowd management protocols have been reinforced following consultation with the police department.

Final Thoughts: Make the Most of Numaish 2024!

With the Nampally Numaish 2024 now extended till February 17, visitors have an extra opportunity to experience the cultural, commercial, and culinary diversity the exhibition offers. Whether you’re a shopper, foodie, or entertainment lover, this extension ensures more time to explore, shop, and create memories at Hyderabad’s most iconic fair.