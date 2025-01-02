Hyderabad’s Numaish (Exhibition) Set to Kick Off from Jan 3: Key Details You Need to Know

The All-India Industrial Exhibition (Numaish) in Hyderabad will begin on January 3. It will feature 2,200 stalls showcasing handicrafts, apparel, food, and more. Visitors can explore various products and enjoy delicious treats and fun activities for all ages.

Traders from Across the Country Set Up Stalls at Numaish Grounds in Nampally

Hyderabad: The much-awaited All India Industrial Exhibition, popularly known as Numaish, is all set to be inaugurated on January 3 at the Numaish Grounds in Nampally. Traders from various parts of the country have already set up their stalls, showcasing a variety of products from different regions. This year, the Exhibition Society has allocated approximately 2200 stalls to vendors from diverse states including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Kashmir.

A Diverse Array of Merchandise for Visitors

At Numaish, visitors will be able to explore a wide range of products on display. The exhibition features everything from crockery and readymade apparel to shawls from Kashmir and intricate handicrafts. Additionally, there are bedding, upholstery, and home décor items available for sale, offering something for every visitor. The diverse range of products is sure to attract shoppers looking for unique and traditional goods.

Also Read: What is the Islamic State? Understanding the Terror Group That Still Fuels Global Violence

Delicious Food Stalls and Joyrides for Children

Food lovers will be delighted with the variety of food stalls at the venue, offering a selection of local and regional delights. Visitors can savor sweet treats, mouthwatering haleem, and a variety of chat items, making it a perfect destination for food enthusiasts. For families with children, joyrides have been set up, adding an extra element of fun and excitement to the exhibition experience.

Postponed Inauguration Due to National Mourning

Traditionally, Numaish is inaugurated on January 1 each year. However, due to national mourning following the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, this year’s inauguration has been postponed to January 3. The exhibition will now officially open to the public on that date.

Entry Ticket and Visitor Information

The All-India Industrial Exhibition entry ticket is Rs—50 per person. Visitors can look forward to an exciting and culturally rich experience at Numaish, which has become one of the year’s most anticipated events in Hyderabad. The exhibition will remain open for several weeks, allowing ample time for visitors to explore and enjoy everything it offers.