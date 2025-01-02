What is the Islamic State? Understanding the Terror Group That Still Fuels Global Violence

Explore what the Islamic State is, how it continues to inspire global violence, and why its extremist ideology remains a significant threat despite the group’s loss of territorial control.

What is the Islamic State?

The Islamic State, also known as ISIS (Islamic State in Iraq and Syria), began as a breakaway faction from al-Qaida. Under the leadership of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the group seized significant amounts of territory in Iraq and Syria by 2014. During its rule, the group was infamous for its brutal tactics, including executing people from other religious groups and even Sunnis who did not adhere to its extreme interpretation of Islam. By 2019, a U.S.-led military coalition had successfully pushed ISIS out of its last stronghold, and al-Baghdadi took his own life during a raid by U.S. forces. Despite its territorial loss, the Islamic State remains a fragmented but dangerous organization with plans to rebuild its presence in Syria and Iraq.

The ISIS flag, typically black with white Arabic writing, symbolizes the group’s violent creed, which many Muslims around the world vehemently oppose, calling it a perversion of Islam. The group’s central leadership may be weakened, but experts warn that ISIS is still attempting to regroup and reassert its power in the region.

The Influence of the Islamic State Today

Despite its territorial defeat, the Islamic State continues to have significant global influence, mainly as a brand. The group’s violent ideology and ruthless methods have inspired various militant groups and individuals across the world, even in cases where ISIS itself may not have had direct involvement. Its decentralized structure has led to numerous offshoots, which have carried out deadly attacks globally. These attacks have occurred in Africa, Asia, and Europe. For example, in March 2024, an ISIS-linked group based in Afghanistan was blamed for an attack in Moscow that killed more than 130 people.

The group’s brand of terror, as well as its successes in the past, has galvanized these affiliated groups to act under the ISIS banner, carrying out lethal attacks that draw attention to the group’s ideology. This ongoing influence has made it clear that while ISIS might no longer control territory as it once did, its violent ideals continue to resonate with many across the globe.

The Group’s Track Record for Inspiring Attacks in the United States

The deadly New Year’s Day attack in New Orleans, where a man drove a truck into partygoers in the French Quarter, killing 15 people, reflects the deadliest ISIS-inspired attack in the U.S. in years. The suspect, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, was reportedly influenced by ISIS, as he posted videos on social media hours before the attack pledging his allegiance to the group. This attack is just one example of how ISIS’s extremist ideology continues to inspire individuals in the U.S. and around the world to carry out violence.

ISIS’s influence in the U.S. has been evident in several high-profile attacks over the past decade. Notably, the 2014 shooting spree in San Bernardino, California, carried out by a husband-and-wife team who killed 14 people, and the 2016 Orlando nightclub massacre, where 49 people were killed, were both linked to ISIS. These attacks occurred during a time when many Westerners, including Americans, traveled to Syria in an attempt to join ISIS and fight for its caliphate.

While the threat of ISIS-inspired attacks in the U.S. seemed to diminish following the deaths of key leaders like al-Baghdadi and successful counterterrorism operations, experts are now warning of an increased threat. In particular, the heightened tensions following the October 2023 attacks by Hamas on Israel and the subsequent military strikes in Gaza have reignited concerns about a resurgence in terrorism. ISIS supporters have been seen celebrating such attacks in online forums, calling those who carry out ISIS-inspired attacks “legends.” This growing sentiment points to the continuing danger posed by ISIS and its ability to inspire individuals to commit violent acts, even in the absence of direct involvement by the group itself.