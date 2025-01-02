New Orleans: Death Toll Hits 15 in Deadly Terror Attack

A deadly terror attack in New Orleans leaves 15 people dead and dozens injured after a man drives a truck into a crowd near Bourbon Street. Authorities investigate potential ties to ISIS.

A Horrific Attack Near Bourbon Street

New Orleans was rocked by tragedy as a man ploughed a pickup truck into a crowd of revellers early Wednesday, killing at least 15 people and injuring dozens more in a shocking attack. The incident occurred near the iconic Bourbon Street in the French Quarter, one of the city’s most popular nightlife destinations. The attack unfolded just after 3 am, sending shockwaves through the town as the new year began on a tragic note.

Suspect Identified and Killed in Shootout

Authorities have identified the suspect as Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar, a 42-year-old Army veteran from Texas. After crashing his rented vehicle, Jabbar engaged in a shootout with police officers and was killed at the scene. Investigators later discovered an ISIS flag, weapons, and a potentially explosive device inside the truck, raising concerns about the possibility of a coordinated terrorist attack. This discovery has led to a swift investigation into Jabbar’s ties with the Islamic State terrorist group, and federal authorities are actively pursuing leads.

Investigation and Security Concerns

Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick confirmed that two officers were injured during the exchange of gunfire but are expected to recover. She acknowledged that security measures had been temporarily adjusted due to ongoing repairs ahead of next month’s Super Bowl, which may have created a security gap that Jabbar exploited. “We had precautions in place, but the terrorists found a way to exploit a gap,” said Kirkpatrick, highlighting concerns over the effectiveness of security protocols.

Also Read: New Orleans Terror Attack: Attacker Dies in Police Standoff Following Deadly Truck Rampage That Killed 10

Impact on Local Events and Community

The attack has left the city grappling with grief and fear, forcing the postponement of the Sugar Bowl, an annual college football game scheduled at the Superdome on Wednesday. The game will now be held on Thursday as local officials and law enforcement work to reassure residents and visitors about their safety. Federal agents, including the FBI, are working quickly to uncover Jabbar’s motives and any potential connections to international terrorist organizations.

New Orleans Terror Attack: Attacker Dies in Police Standoff Following Deadly Truck Rampage That Killed 10 #NewOrleans #neworleansattack #bourbonstreet https://t.co/ETAMbw7ID6 — Munsif News 24×7 (@MunsifNews24x7) January 1, 2025

Ongoing Investigation

As the investigation unfolded, Assistant Special Agent Alethea Duncan of the FBI urged the public to provide any information that could assist authorities. “This investigation is moving swiftly, and we’re pursuing every lead,” Duncan said, emphasizing the urgency of uncovering the full extent of Jabbar’s actions and motivations. The attack, now considered one of the deadliest in recent New Orleans history, has left the community shaken and raised significant concerns about security in public spaces.