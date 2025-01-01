New Orleans Terror Attack: Attacker Dies in Police Standoff Following Deadly Truck Rampage That Killed 10

A deadly truck rampage in New Orleans on New Year’s Eve left 10 people dead. The attacker, who drove into a crowd, engaged in a police standoff before being killed. Authorities are investigating the incident as a terrorist attack.

A tragic New Year’s celebration in New Orleans turned into chaos when a driver deliberately rammed a truck into a crowd on the city’s famous Bourbon Street, leaving at least 10 dead and 35 others injured. The devastating incident unfolded around 3:15 a.m., hours after the city rang in the New Year.

The Attack: White Truck Plows into Celebrating Crowd

The attack began when a white truck with a black flag drove through barricades at the corner of Bourbon and Canal Streets. Witnesses reported the horrifying scene as the vehicle plowed into the revelers, causing multiple casualties. Eyewitnesses described the aftermath as “unbelievable” and “shocking,” with twisted and disfigured bodies strewn across the street.

A local New Year’s reveler, Jimmy Cothran, recounted the harrowing experience, stating, “It just kept going. Every eye shot — body, body, body, body. It was unbelievable.” He went on to describe seeing tire tracks across the back and stomach of one victim, while a young girl was found “as flat as a pillow.”

The Suspect Engages in Gunfight with Authorities

Following the crash, the suspect engaged in a violent firefight with police officers, injuring at least two officers. The standoff ended with the suspect being shot and killed by law enforcement, although the police have not yet confirmed the details of his death. The suspect’s truck, which had Texas plates, was later stopped after crashing into a crane in the middle of Bourbon Street.

FBI Investigating the Attack as a Terrorist Incident

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has described the attack as a “terrorist attack.” The FBI is leading the investigation into the tragedy, confirming that they are treating it as an act of terrorism. Preliminary reports suggest explosives may have been found at the scene, further escalating concerns about the nature of the assault.

A statement from the FBI read, “This morning, an individual drove a car into a crowd of people on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing several people and injuring dozens of others. The subject then engaged with local law enforcement and is now deceased. The FBI is the lead investigative agency, and we are working with our partners to investigate this as an act of terrorism.”

New Orleans Police Confirm Intentional Attack, Not a DUI Incident

In an official statement to Fox 8, New Orleans Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick confirmed that the incident was not the result of a DUI but rather an intentional attack. “This was not a DUI situation; this was intentional,” she said.

A Shocking and Unfathomable Tragedy

As the city mourns this horrifying loss, the tragic events of New Year’s Eve have shocked not only the local community but the entire nation. Authorities are continuing to investigate the full extent of the attack, and officials have vowed to pursue justice for the victims and their families.

This remains a developing story; further updates will be provided as new information becomes available.