At Least 10 Killed in Tragic Incident on Bourbon Street in New Orleans

At least 10 people have been killed after a vehicle rammed into a crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans on New Year’s Day. The driver also reportedly began firing a weapon, leaving the community in shock.

At least 10 people have been confirmed dead after a suspected driver deliberately rammed their vehicle into a large crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, just hours after the city rang in the New Year. The mass casualty incident occurred around 3:15 a.m. on January 1, 2025, at the intersection of Bourbon Street and Iberville Street, in the heart of the French Quarter.

Horrific Incident on New Year’s Morning

The New Orleans Police Department confirmed the tragic event, with reports indicating that the driver of a truck drove into the bustling crowd of revelers. After crashing into the group, the suspect allegedly exited the vehicle and began firing a weapon. It remains unclear if the gunfire resulted in additional casualties or injuries. Authorities have yet to provide details on the number of injuries, but witnesses described a chaotic and terrifying scene.

Bourbon Street: A Hub of Nightlife and Celebrations

Bourbon Street is known for its vibrant nightlife, with bars, strip clubs, and music venues drawing large crowds throughout the year. On New Year’s Eve, the street was filled with revelers celebrating the arrival of 2025, and the incident occurred just hours after festivities were underway. Additionally, many were in the city for the College Football Playoff Sugar Bowl, which was being held at the Caesar’s Superdome between Georgia and Notre Dame, further adding to the large crowds in New Orleans.

BREAKING NEWS: GRAPHIC WARNING: Mass casualties as car rams into crown in New Orleans. Several dead… Bourbon Street shut down … I knew this would happen somewhere #terroristattack #ThanksBiden pic.twitter.com/oVroB6wdyU — Mighty_Marsha (@Mighty_Marsha) January 1, 2025

Ongoing Investigation

New Orleans law enforcement is actively investigating the situation, though they have not yet confirmed the identity of the suspect or provided further details about their motive. The area surrounding the intersection of Bourbon and Iberville streets has been cordoned off as authorities gather evidence and interview witnesses.

BREAKING: Multiple fatalities are reported after a vehicle drove into a crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans’ French Quarter in the US early on Wednesday, CBS News reports https://t.co/FIvgtn8lqj pic.twitter.com/GyVPNko2rE — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 1, 2025

While the tragedy unfolded in the early hours of New Year’s Day, it has left the community in shock, as Bourbon Street and the French Quarter are usually filled with excitement and joy during the holidays.

Community in Shock, Awaiting More Information

Moment when New Orleans police open fire on driver that plowed into a crowd at Bourbon Street pic.twitter.com/cSIIlg1GP8 — RT (@RT_com) January 1, 2025

Local officials, including the New Orleans mayor and police chief, have expressed their condolences to the victims’ families, calling the event a heartbreaking tragedy. As investigations continue, authorities have promised to provide more updates as details emerge.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as further information becomes available.