Naqvi Praises Rapid Growth in Jammu and Kashmir Post-Article 370 Abrogation

New Delhi: Following the inauguration of the Sonamarg Tunnel by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi highlighted the rapid growth and transformation in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) after the abrogation of Article 370.

Naqvi attributed this positive change to the leadership of PM Modi, emphasizing that the region is now witnessing remarkable development.

J&K’s Transformation Under PM Modi’s Leadership

Naqvi remarked, “The abrogation of Article 370 has paved the way for remarkable growth in J&K. The people of the region are now active participants in both the developmental process and political refinement. This transformation is a testament to PM Modi’s leadership, which has created an atmosphere of trust and progress across the country, and its impact is clearly visible in J&K.”

He emphasized that J&K, once known for its turmoil, J&K has become a hub for development and opportunities, reflecting the Union government’s vision for inclusive growth and stability.

Sonamarg Tunnel and All-Weather Connectivity

During the inauguration event, Prime Minister Modi interacted with engineers and workers involved in the construction of the Rs 2,700 crore Sonamarg Tunnel. The tunnel, which ensures all-weather connectivity, was built under challenging weather and topographical conditions. PM Modi appreciated the efforts of the engineers and laborers, acknowledging their hard work in making the tunnel a reality.

Also Read: Kejriwal Approaches EC to Save Avadh Ojha from Disqualification Threat

Criticism of Opposition Alliance

Addressing recent comments by Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the INDIA bloc’s lack of coherence, Naqvi criticized the opposition alliance, saying, “This coalition was built on a foundation of convenience and corruption. It has failed to deliver on its promises, and today, even its members no longer trust each other.” He argued that the alliance, driven by negative agendas and opportunism, is now in disarray and lacks a clear leader.

Congress’ Electoral Prospects

As Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, began his electoral campaign in Delhi, Naqvi dismissed the Congress’ chances, asserting, “The public will no longer fall for the victim narrative peddled by the Congress. This election is about development, not lamentation.” He further stated that those who had avoided accountability for years would now face the electorate’s wrath. “The deceptive promises and excuses of the past are now fully exposed, and the people are ready to deliver a decisive mandate against them,” Naqvi concluded.