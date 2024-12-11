Narayana group announced two International Schools first time in Kolkata

Kolkata: The Narayana Group, one of Asia’s largest educational conglomerates, with over 800 schools, has announced its first two international schools in India located in Kolkata.

This marks a major milestone in the group’s efforts to provide world-class education to students in India. The two schools are located at Ramchandrapur and Khidderpore, with a combined investment of ?26 crore, and will create more than 392 jobs in the region.

The schools are designed to offer a modern and holistic learning experience. The Ramchandrapur campus, spread over 2 acres, has the capacity to accommodate over 1,000 students and will offer classes from Nursery to Grade 9 and Grade 11.

The Khidderpore campus, covering 1.5 acres, can accommodate up to 800 students, offering classes from Nursery to Grade 8. Both campuses will feature smart classrooms, advanced laboratories, and facilities for sports and performing arts to encourage all-round development in students.

In line with the Narayana Group’s vision, the schools aim to create a future-ready generation equipped with the skills, values, and mindset to succeed in an interconnected world.

The curriculum will focus on academic excellence while incorporating innovative teaching methodologies like project-based learning, STREAM education, and immersive classroom experiences. Students will also benefit from collaboration opportunities with leading tech companies, startups, and industries, allowing them to gain practical knowledge and real-world exposure.

Narayana International Schools will adopt the Pedagogy method of teaching, which focuses on interactive and student-centered learning. This approach encourages active participation, critical thinking, and problem-solving among students.

By incorporating techniques like project-based learning, hands-on activities, and collaborative sessions, the schools aim to make education engaging and meaningful. This method ensures that students excel academically and develop essential life skills to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

Safety and well-being are a priority at both schools, with a low teacher-student ratio of 1:20 to ensure personalized attention. The campuses will also have state-of-the-art security systems, regular safety drills, and facilities for physical and mental health support. Access to dietitian, psychologists, and wellness programs will further enhance the overall well-being of students.

Speaking on this, Mr. Subramanyam Ponguru, Chairman of Narayana International Schools, said, “Our aim is to provide students with a nurturing environment that promotes learning, creativity, and growth.

At Narayana International Schools, we combine academic rigor with opportunities in sports, arts, and technology to create well-rounded individuals who are ready to face the challenges of the future. We are excited to bring this vision to life in Kolkata.”

Admissions for both schools have already begun, and operations are set to start in April 2025. With their focus on innovation, safety, and holistic development, Narayana International Schools are poised to redefine the educational landscape in Kolkata the philosophy of Narayana Schools will empower its students to internalize the importance of their roles in this jet paced dynamic global community and excel across all spheres.

