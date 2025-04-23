NAREDCO Telangana Thanks Government for Launching Bhu Bharati and BuildNow — A Landmark Move Toward Transparent and Efficient Land Transactions

Hyderabad: The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) Telangana, a leading industry body representing over 300 prominent real estate developers across the state, has extended its heartfelt appreciation to the Government of Telangana for launching two major digital initiatives — the Bhu Bharati portal and the BuildNow application. These initiatives are expected to bring about a significant transformation in the state’s real estate sector by enhancing transparency, expediting approvals, and boosting investor confidence.

As a three-decade-old organization with a legacy of working closely with policy-makers, NAREDCO Telangana has consistently championed progressive reforms and technological innovation in the real estate industry. The association regards these new tools as pivotal milestones in the journey toward sustainable, investor-friendly, and transparent property governance.

Bhu Bharati — A Next-Gen Land Records System

The Bhu Bharati portal replaces the previous Dharani system with a more robust, restructured framework. At its core lies a modernized Record of Rights (RoR) system that delivers verified, clean, and trustworthy land titles — a critical necessity for reducing legal ambiguities and enabling confident investment decisions by developers and landowners alike.

According to NAREDCO Telangana, Bhu Bharati offers several industry-enabling features:

Digitized and verified land data to ensure high transparency

to ensure high transparency Faster mutation and registration processes for quicker approvals

for quicker approvals Clearly defined legal appeal mechanisms and jurisdiction criteria based on market value

These features collectively contribute to a predictable and streamlined real estate environment, promoting secure and efficient land transactions across Telangana.

BuildNow — Fast-Tracking Building Approvals

Complementing Bhu Bharati, the newly introduced BuildNow application is poised to simplify and accelerate building permission processes. By improving the ease of doing business in the construction and housing sectors, BuildNow supports the state’s agenda of digitally enabled, well-regulated urban development.

Together, Bhu Bharati and BuildNow are expected to act as catalysts for improved governance, investor confidence, and a more business-friendly ecosystem for developers.

NAREDCO Telangana’s Continued Commitment

NAREDCO Telangana believes that both Bhu Bharati and BuildNow are critical steps toward achieving a transparent, inclusive, and sustainable growth model for Telangana’s real estate sector — particularly in emerging rural and semi-urban corridors. These reforms also align with the state’s larger vision for planned urban expansion, ease of doing business, and global-standard infrastructure.

Applauding the Government’s “5D” Vision

In addition to digital reforms, NAREDCO Telangana lauded the Government of Telangana for its ambitious “5D Development Vision,” a multi-pronged strategy aimed at accelerating economic and infrastructural growth across the state. The five key initiatives include:

Allocation of ₹10,000 Crores for infrastructure upgrades in Hyderabad Expansion of the Metro Rail network in all directions Musi River Front Development for tourism and urban renewal Development of a Fourth City as a new growth hub Creation of a 350 KM Regional Ring Road to boost intercity connectivity

These strategic undertakings reflect the government’s forward-thinking commitment to making Telangana a leading destination for real estate investment, commerce, and tourism.

Official Statement

“We are grateful to the Government of Telangana for enacting these forward-looking digital reforms. Bhu Bharati and BuildNow together represent a transformative leap toward building a more investor-friendly and development-ready ecosystem. Combined with the 5D development initiatives, we foresee remarkable growth, improved governance, and sustained investor confidence in Telangana’s real estate sector,” said a spokesperson for NAREDCO Telangana.