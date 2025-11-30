National-Level Datathon DATANYX 2025 Inaugurated at MJCET

The Department of Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence, Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology (MJCET), organized DATANYX 2025, a 24-hour national-level datathon, today at Ghulam Ahmed Hall, MJCET. The event was inaugurated by Mr. Zafar Javeed, Honorary Secretary, SUES, in the presence of Dr. S. Srinivasa Rao, Principal, MJCET, Dr. Mahipal Singh Rawat, Advisor-cum-Director, MJCET, Mr. K. V. Narasimha Rao, Registrar, MJCET, Mr. Bala Prasad P, Chief Guest and CIO, TCS, Mr. Arif Sabeel Mohammed, Vice President, Synchrony, Guest of Honor, Dr. K. Anupama, Principal, SUCP, Dr. Uma, Head, CS-AI, faculty coordinators, student coordinators, participants, academicians, and industry experts from across the country.

The inaugural ceremony opened with a welcome address by Prof. Uma N. Dulhare, Head of CS & AI and Convener of Datanyx 2025. She highlighted the department’s recent achievements and presented statistics reflecting the growing participation in Datanyx since its first edition in 2024, emphasizing its role in fostering innovation and interdisciplinary learning.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. M. S. Rawat encouraged students to utilize the 24-hour competitive platform to collaborate, learn, and work on impactful, hands-on solutions.

Principal Dr. S. Srinivasa Rao spoke about the four thematic domains—Agritech, FinTech, EdTech, and MedTech—and urged participants to analyze problem statements deeply and develop research-oriented solutions targeting real-world challenges.

The Guest of Honor shared an inspiring message, offering five key mantras of success, including overcoming fear, handling competition confidently, developing strong listening skills, and staying motivated in a global environment.

Chief Guest Mr. Bala Prasad Peddigari delivered a keynote address on emerging technologies and the evolving role of students in the AI era. He advised participants to prioritize socially impactful solutions rather than focusing solely on marks or judges’ impressions—particularly solutions that address academic stress and support innovations in agriculture.

The dignitaries—including the Chief Guest, Guest of Honor, and Mr. Zafar Javeed—were felicitated as a mark of appreciation.

The ceremony concluded with a Vote of Thanks by Dr. Md. Asrar Ahmed, Associate Head and Faculty Coordinator, followed by the National Anthem.

DATANYX 2025 received an overwhelming response, with 1,200 registrations. Of these, 60 shortlisted teams comprising 240 students from various states and leading institutions across India are participating. Industry mentors and jury members will evaluate teams on innovation, problem-solving, and solution quality. Evaluations are scheduled to begin tomorrow, followed by the Valedictory Ceremony at 12:00 Noon.