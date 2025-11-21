National Masters Aquatic Championship 2025: Women Swimmers Deliver Outstanding Performances in 50m Breaststroke Events in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The 21st National Masters Aquatic Championship 2025 is currently being held at the Aquatic Complex, GMC Balayogi Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad, from 21st to 23rd November 2025, organised by the Telangana Swimming Association. The championship witnessed exceptional performances from women swimmers across the country in the 50m Breaststroke category, demonstrating remarkable strength, discipline and competitive spirit across different age groups.

In the Women’s 80 and above category, Bakula Patel from Gujarat secured the gold medal with a timing of 1:37.32, followed by Amalapurapu Venkata Subbalakshmi from Andhra Pradesh, who claimed silver with a timing of 2:23.11. In the 75–79 category, Maharashtra’s Kalindi Cholkar won gold at 2:09.06, while Geetha Venkataraman from Tamil Nadu finished second and Maharashtra’s Shama Kulkarni placed third.

The 70–74 age group saw a powerful performance by Vidya Singh from Tamil Nadu, who clinched gold with an impressive 1:05.75. Manipur’s Athpkpam Manbi Devi took silver at 1:27.89 and Usha Patel from Gujarat earned bronze with 2:11.47. In the 65–69 category, Kerala’s P. Prasanna Kumari won gold with 58.28, followed by Delhi’s Parampal Johal and Manipur’s Abujam Sandhyarani Devi.

In the Women 60–64 category, Karnataka’s Anya Saini won gold with 54.67, narrowly defeating Maharashtra’s Rohini Bhangle, who clocked 54.95, while Madhya Pradesh’s Shubhra Goel secured third place. In the 55–59 group, Karnataka’s Nima Manjrekar took the top spot with 55.89, followed by Madhya Pradesh’s Smt. Babita Chourey and Assam’s Tripti Borgohain Gogoi.

In the 50–54 age category, Karnataka’s Anusuya Alva won gold with 49.22, with Telangana’s Ruju Doshi claiming silver and Maharashtra’s Sujata Bhave taking bronze. In the 45–49 category, Delhi swimmer Topsy Ahluwalia won gold clocking 48.44, followed by Delhi’s Praveen and Maharashtra’s Arti Daga. In the Women 40–44 group, Karnataka’s Bhawana Anand secured gold with 46.77, while Telangana’s Archana Muthyala finished second and Madhya Pradesh’s Niharika Sharma Upadhyay came third.

In the Women 35–39 category, Kerala’s Aswathy V dominated with a timing of 46.04, while Maharashtra athletes Akshaya Zanzad and Shruti Satokar finished second and third respectively. In the 30–34 category, Kerala’s S. Subha won gold with 52.12, followed by Assam’s Jehena Aktar and Karnataka’s Akshaya Moses. Haryana’s Apoorva claimed gold in the 25–29 category with 47.98, followed by Maharashtra’s Shikha Thakkar and Shriya Pradip Kareka from Goa.

On the men’s side, in the 100m Butterfly event for the 80–84 age category, Prof. Sebastian K.C. from Kerala won gold with a timing of 3:08.57, while Karnataka’s R. Nagesh and Tamil Nadu’s Venkataramana Krishna finished second and third.

The championship continues to highlight extraordinary sporting spirit among senior athletes from across India, proving that age is no barrier when passion and determination come together. More finals will take place until 23rd November.