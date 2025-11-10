NCP Candidate Mohammad Anwar Joins Congress Ahead of Jubilee Hills By-Election

Hyderabad: In a significant political development ahead of the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate Mohammad Anwar officially joined the Congress Party on Sunday.

Anwar, accompanied by hundreds of his supporters, arrived at the Yousufguda Congress Office under the leadership of contested MLA and Karwan Constituency Incharge Shri Osman Bin Mohammed Al Hajri. He was warmly received by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and MLC Shri Mahesh Kumar Goud, who welcomed him into the party fold by draping the Congress scarf.

The joining ceremony was attended by several senior Congress leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, BC Welfare and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Government Advisor Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Minority Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman, Malakpet Constituency Incharge Shaikh Akbar, Youth Leader Umar bin Abdullah Al Hajri (Maqbool), and TPCC Vice Chairman of the Minority Department Ashfaq Khan.

The leaders extended their congratulations to Mohammad Anwar and urged him to work diligently to strengthen the Congress base and secure victory in the Jubilee Hills by-election.

Expressing his gratitude, Mohammad Anwar thanked the party leadership for their trust and pledged to work tirelessly for the Congress Party’s success. He also appealed to his supporters and well-wishers to extend full support to Congress in the upcoming polls.