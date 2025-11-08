NDA will break 2010 election record: Bihar Dy CM Sinha

Sitamarhi: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Saturday asserted that the state will no longer be a victim of helplessness or lawlessness, emphasising that the NDA alliance will break the record of the 2010 elections.

Speaking to IANS, Vijay Kumar Sinha said, “With the double-engine government, Bihar is moving forward rapidly on the path of development. Good governance is steering the state toward prosperity, and people are voting accordingly. Bihar will no longer be a victim of helplessness, nor will it descend from law and order into ‘jungle rule’ or rule by goons.”

Also Read: Emraan Hashmi shares what still fuels his passion with 2 decades behind him in industry

He added, “This year too, the NDA government will break the record of 2010 and will free Bihar from the influence of the RJD and Congress.”

Criticising the Opposition, the Deputy Chief Minister said, “The meaning of RJD-Congress is atrocities. During the RJD regime, extortion, massacres, and kidnappings were rampant. They are now dreaming of returning to power, but the people will not allow that. The government will not let Bihar slip back into those dark days.”

He further stated, “The people of Maa Bharti will support only those who believe in ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ (collective effort, inclusive growth).”

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections concluded peacefully on Thursday, recording a historic voter turnout of 64.66 per cent, the highest in the state’s electoral history, according to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vinod Singh Gunjiyal.

A total of 121 Assembly constituencies across 18 districts went to polls, with 3,75,13,302 registered voters, including 1,98,35,325 men, 1,76,77,219 women, and 758 third-gender voters.

A total of 45,341 polling stations were set up across the state — 36,733 in rural areas and 8,608 in urban areas.

As Bihar gears up for the second and final phase of the 2025 Assembly elections on November 11, political campaigning has intensified across the state. Out of 243 constituencies, 122 will go to the polls in what is shaping up to be a close contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)–Janata Dal (United)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)–Congress-led Mahagathbandhan.

According to the Election Commission, 1,302 candidates are contesting in this phase.

The first phase of polling, held on November 6, witnessed a voter turnout of 64.6 per cent. Among the districts, Begusarai recorded the highest turnout at 67.32 per cent, while Sheikhpura registered the lowest at 52.36 per cent till 5 p.m.