New Home, Shattered Dreams: Patelguda Man’s House Demolished Days After Moving In

Hyderabad: In a distressing turn of events, Satyanarayana, a resident of Patelguda, is heartbroken as he reflects on the ruins of his home, which was demolished just six days after his housewarming ceremony. The demolition was carried out by the Hyderabad authorities, leaving Satyanarayana to cope with the emotional and physical aftermath of losing his new home.

Satyanarayana expressed his anguish over the situation, stating that he has been suffering daily as he gazes upon the remnants of what was once his family home. He had only recently celebrated the auspicious occasion of moving into his new residence, making the sudden demolition even more painful.

Adding to the frustration, it has been three weeks since the homes were torn down, yet the debris remains uncleared, causing further distress for Satyanarayana and other affected residents. The lack of action by authorities to remove the rubble has only compounded the challenges faced by those who have lost their homes.

Community members are now calling for immediate intervention from local officials to address the situation and provide support to those affected by the demolitions. The incident raises serious concerns about the treatment of residents during such processes and the need for greater accountability from government authorities.