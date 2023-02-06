Entertainment

Beyonce sets Grammy record with 32 trophies; Harry Styles, Lizzo key winners

Her 'Renaissance' win for best dance/electronic album put her in the history books, after also winning best R&B song for 'Cuff It', best dance/electronic recording and traditional R&B performance.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 6 February 2023 - 13:05
0 187 1 minute read
Beyonce sets Grammy record with 32 trophies; Harry Styles, Lizzo key winners
Beyonce sets Grammy record with 32 trophies; Harry Styles, Lizzo key winners

Los Angeles: It’s official: Beyonce has the most Grammy wins of all time. On Sunday night, she made history with four wins, bringing her career total to 32, reports ‘Variety’.

Her ‘Renaissance’ win for best dance/electronic album put her in the history books, after also winning best R&B song for ‘Cuff It’, best dance/electronic recording and traditional R&B performance.

Apart from Beyonce’s accomplishment, there were no sweeps that left any other winners guaranteed to make all the headlines. The top three all-genre categories went to three different winners — none of them the ones that were being widely prognosticated. Harry Styles picked up album of the year, Lizzo won record of the year and Bonnie Raitt got a truly unforeseen win for song of the year.

Besides album of the year, Styles won for pop vocal album; ‘Harry’s House’, which also won for best engineered album, non-classical, although that trophy does not go to Styles.

Related Articles

Other multiple winners included three trophies for Brandi Carlile and three for the music of ‘Encanto’. Raitt ended up with two, having won in an Americana category as well as best song. Other winners included Sam Smith and Kim Petras for pop duo/group performance for the single ‘Unholy’ and Willie Nelson for best country album.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 6 February 2023 - 13:05
0 187 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button