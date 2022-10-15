Heavy rain likely in Telangana during next 24 hours : Met

Hyderabad: Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Nizamabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar and Narayanpet districts of Telangana in the next 24 hours, Meteorological Centre said on Saturday.

In a daily weather report here, it said thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places in all the districts of the state today.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places in few districts of Telangana tomorrow.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur at many places in the state today.

The same situation would prevail at a few places in Telangana from October 16 to 19.

Southwest monsoon has been vigorous in the state.

Heavy rainfall occurred at few places in Mulugu and at isolated places in Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla, Siddipet, Warangal Rural and Warangal urban districts of Telangana during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall occurred at most places in the state during the same period, the report added.

Source UNI