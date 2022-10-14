Heavy Rain likely in Telangana in next 48 hours : Met

Hyderabad: Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Mancherial, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Peddapally, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Sangareddy and Kamareddy districts of Telangana in the next 24 hours, Meteorological Centre said on Friday.

In a daily weather report here, it said the same situation would prevail in Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Rangareddy, Hyderabad and Medchal Malkajigiri districts of the state tomorrow.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places in many districts of Telangana today and on October 15.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur at many places in the state on October 14 and tomorrow.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur at a few places in Telangana from October 16 to 18.

Southwest monsoon has been normal in the state.

Rain occurred at few places in Telangana during the last 24 hours, the report added.