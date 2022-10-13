Heavy rain very likely in Telangana in next 72 hours : Met

Hyderabad: Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Siddipet, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy of Telangana during the next 24 hours, Meteorological Centre said on Thursday.

In a release here, it said Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mancherial, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Sangareddy and Kamareddy of the state on Friday.

The same situation would prevail in the districts of Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri of Telangana on Saturday.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places in many districts of the state from October 13 to 15.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur at many places in Telangana from Thursday to Saturday.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers very likely to occur at a few places in the state on Sunday and Monday.

Mainly low level South-Easterlies/Easterlies prevail over the state.

Heavy rainfall occurred at few places in Medchal Malkajgiri district and at isolated places in

Kamareddy, Hyderabad, Medak, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Sangareddy and Wanaparthy

districts of Telangana during the last 24 hours, the release added.