Suggestions being made to Pak govt to convince COAS to continue

Islamaabd: While Pakistan Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has clearly stated that he is retiring by the end of this month and is not seeking an extension, certain elements are suggesting to the top PML-N leadership to let the incumbent COAS continue as is the desire of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Strangely, these elements hope the government will convince Gen Bajwa to continue, The News reported.

Last month, while addressing a security workshop in Islamabad, the army chief unambiguously said that he would not be seeking another extension and would be retiring by the end of November this year.

Informed sources said that the army chief, during the corps commanders meeting a few weeks ago, also took the top military commanders into confidence about his retirement plan.

Later, he spoke to the Prime Minister and informed him that he was not interested in an extension and would be retiring at the end of November.

Khan has been asking for the continuation of incumbent army chief until the new elections and coming into power of the newly-elected government.

He believes that the next elected government should appoint the new army chief and that the present government and the incumbent Prime Minister have no right to make the topmost military appointments, The News reported.

Even on Tuesday, when Khan was asked by reporters whether Gen Bajwa would get an extension, he said that it was a million-dollar question.

The elements influencing the prime minister and PML-N’s top leadership are thought to be among the well-connected acquaintances.

According to sources, the suggestion given to the premier and his party leadership is to convince the incumbent army chief to get an extension, dissolve the government and dissolve the National Assembly to pave the way for an interim government, which should continue for six to seven months for stabilisation of economy and politics.

Later, elections would be held and the PMLN would have a fair playing field for the next elections, The News reported.

The PML-N, however, said “no” to these options.