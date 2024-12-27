NGT takes suo Motu action over Jaipur coaching centre gas leak incident

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognizance of an incident of multiple students from a coaching institute fainting in Rajasthan’s Jaipur last week due to a suspected gas leak from a nearby drain.

The incident that occurred on December 15 evening triggered panic, with students complaining of severe headaches and difficulty in breathing. At least ten students of Utkarsh Coaching in Rajasthan’s Mahesh Nagar fainted during classes and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

In its order, a bench headed by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said that the incident raised substantial issues relating to compliance of provisions of the Public Liability Insurance Act, 1991, and Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

Further, the Bench, also comprising expert member Dr A. Senthil Vel, noted that no compensation has been paid to the victims of the alleged gas leak.

Taking suo motu cognizance, the green tribunal issued notices to Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board (RSPCB), Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Regional Officer of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), and Jaipur’s District Magistrate (DM).

“Let notice be issued to the respondents (authorities) for filing their response/reply by way of affidavit before the concerned Bench of the Tribunal at least one week before the next date of hearing,” it ordered.

The NGT clarified that if any authority directly files the reply without routing it through his advocate, then they will remain virtually present to assist the tribunal. As the matter falls within the jurisdiction of the Central Zonal Bench, the NGT ordered the transfer of the original application to Bhopal’s Bench for further proceedings.

The issue will be heard next on April 10 in Bhopal’s Central Zonal Bench.

Meanwhile, the Greater Municipal Corporation led by Mansarovar Zone Deputy Commissioner has sealed the coaching institute’s premises and the coaching centre will remain sealed until the investigation is complete.

According to the police, preliminary investigations suggest the gas leak may have originated from a drain near the institute. Smoke originating from the kitchen located on the terrace of the building is also being examined as a contributing factor.

The situation sparked protests outside the coaching centre, with locals and parents demanding answers and stricter safety measures. They raised their voice against such lapses which are unacceptable, especially in educational spaces, meant to ensure the well-being of children