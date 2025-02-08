Nick Jonas Embraces Indian Traditions at Brother-in-Law Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra’s brother, Siddharth Chopra, recently tied the knot with Neelam Upadhyaya, and the wedding has become the talk of the town. Nick Jonas, Priyanka’s American singer and actor husband, flew in from Los Angeles to take part in the grand celebration.

Traditional Hindu Wedding Ceremonies

The wedding was celebrated following traditional Hindu customs, featuring events like Haldi, Mehendi, and the Baarat. Nick Jonas fully embraced his role as the jiju (brother-in-law) and participated in various desi rituals. In a video shared by Dr. Madhu Chopra, Nick is seen carrying a pooja ki thali with a varmala for the bride and groom. He was dressed in a white blazer suit, complemented by a padgi—a traditional turban worn by close male family members during Punjabi weddings.

Also Read: 2025 Delhi Election Results | Congress Fails to Open Account in a Single Seat

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Light Up the Dance Floor

The wedding festivities saw Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas setting the dance floor on fire. The couple grooved to Priyanka’s iconic song “Desi Girl” from Dostana. In a video circulating on social media, Priyanka is seen dancing energetically during the Baraat, while Nick Jonas tries to match her steps.

Heartfelt Moments by Priyanka Chopra

Throughout the celebration, Priyanka Chopra was seen having heartfelt moments with her family. She helped the bride, Neelam Upadhyaya, as she walked toward the stage and later escorted her brother, Siddharth Chopra, to the mandap for the wedding ceremony.

Kevin and Denise Jonas Join the Celebration

Not just Priyanka and Nick, but Nick’s parents, Kevin Sr. and Denise Jonas, also enthusiastically participated in every function of the wedding, adding to the warmth of the celebrations.

Limited Bollywood Attendance

While the wedding was a grand family affair, only a few film industry personalities attended. Parineeti Chopra and Rekha were among the few Bollywood celebrities present. Bigwigs such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, and Akshay Kumar, despite their collaborations with Priyanka, chose not to attend the wedding.