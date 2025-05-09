No Heatwave in Telangana This May! IMD Predicts Thunderstorms and Cooler Temps

Hyderabad: In an unusual turn for the peak summer month of May, the Hyderabad MET Department has forecast that maximum temperatures in Telangana will remain between 36°C and 40°C until May 15. Contrary to the region’s typical scorching weather patterns, this year’s conditions are expected to be milder, bringing some relief to residents.

Thunderstorms, Lightning & Gusty Winds Expected Statewide

Alongside moderate temperatures, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a statewide warning for widespread thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in most districts of Telangana throughout the coming week. Only a few areas have been excluded from this advisory.

Expert Analysis: Unusual Weather Driven by Increased Thunderstorm Activity

Dr. K Nagaratna, Head of IMD-Hyderabad, explained that the reduction in temperature and lack of heatwaves is due to increased thunderstorm activity across the state.

“Thunderstorm events have increased across Telangana this year in May. As a result, temperatures have gone down considerably. Usually, heatwaves are associated with May, but due to this heavy thunderstorm activity, maximum temperatures have decreased. Evening and night temperatures are also falling,” said Dr. Nagaratna.

Districts on Thunderstorm Alert Until May 15

Thunderstorm and lightning alerts have been issued for the following districts in Telangana:

Northern Telangana: Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad

Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad Central Telangana: Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Siddipet, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon

Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Siddipet, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon Eastern Telangana: Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad

Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad Southern Telangana: Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal

Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal Western Telangana: Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Medchal Malkajgiri

Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Medchal Malkajgiri Hyderabad City and Suburbs

Heatwave Risk Remains Low Until Mid-May

This year’s pattern provides a temporary reprieve from May’s notorious heatwaves, offering relatively bearable weather conditions for the first half of the month. Residents are, however, advised to stay cautious during thunderstorms and follow local weather alerts.