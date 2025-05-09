Private Colleges Conducting Classes in Summer? Telangana Govt Asked to Explain

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court has sought an explanation from the Telangana state government over the ongoing conduct of classes by private junior colleges during the officially declared summer vacation period. The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by advocate C.R. Sukumar on behalf of Bandela Kranthikumar, demanding strict action against educational institutions violating the academic calendar.

The PIL claimed that several colleges are continuing to conduct classes even on Sundays and public holidays, disregarding the Inter Board’s official calendar, thereby causing immense mental stress to students.

Students at Risk Due to Academic Pressure, Says Petitioner

The petitioner argued that continuous academic pressure without breaks was leading to severe mental health issues among students, with some even at risk of suicidal tendencies. He urged the court to pass an interim order to immediately halt all ongoing classes in private junior colleges during the vacation period.

Additionally, the petitioner requested the establishment of a dedicated government portal to allow students and parents to register complaints against such violations.

Also Read:Pakistan Claims X Account Hacked After Plea for Loans Amid Military Losses

Government Denies Allegations, Seeks Time to File Counter

However, the Special Government Pleader (GP) stated that no private junior college was officially conducting classes during the summer break. He clarified that the Intermediate Board does not have regulatory authority over institutions offering tuitions or coaching classes, which might be continuing independently.

The court bench, comprising Justices Surepalli Nanda and J Srinivas Rao, heard arguments from both sides and declined to pass an interim order at this stage. The bench posted the matter for further hearing on May 14, giving the government time to file a detailed counter and stating that the Advocate General (AG) would be present for the next session.