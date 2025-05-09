Pakistan Claims X Account Hacked After Plea for Loans Amid Military Losses

New Delhi: In a dramatic turn of events, the Pakistani government’s official Economic Affairs Division X (formerly Twitter) handle posted a plea for international financial aid, citing “heavy losses inflicted by the enemy” amid escalating military tensions with India. The message urged the global community for “more loans” as the country faces economic and security crises.

The now-deleted post read: “Government of Pakistan appeals to international partners for more loans after heavy losses inflicted by enemy. Amid escalating war and stocks crash, we urge international partners to help de-escalate. Nation urged to remain steadfast.”

Pakistan Backtracks, Claims Economic Affairs Division X Account Was ‘Hacked’

Soon after the post gained global attention, the Ministry of Economic Affairs of Pakistan issued a statement claiming that the X handle had been compromised. The ministry denied posting the appeal and alleged a “hacking incident.”

Post Comes Ahead of IMF Bailout Meeting in Washington

The post’s timing has sparked speculation, coming just hours before a crucial International Monetary Fund (IMF) meeting in Washington where a bailout package for Pakistan is on the agenda. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri addressed the issue during a media briefing, stating that India’s executive director at the IMF will present India’s official stance.

“The decisions of the board are a different matter… But I think the case with regard to Pakistan should be self-evident to those people who generously open their pockets to bail out this country,” Misri remarked.

He also pointed out that a majority of the 24 IMF bailout packages previously granted to Pakistan had failed to reach successful conclusions.

Fresh Drone and Missile Attacks from Pakistan Foiled by India

Amid the diplomatic tension, Pakistan’s armed forces launched a series of drone and missile attacks along India’s western border on the night of May 8–9. According to Indian Army officials, the attacks targeted military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur, and other areas. The attempted strikes were successfully neutralized by India’s integrated air defence systems.

Ceasefire Violations Increase Along the Line of Control

In addition to aerial attacks, Pakistani troops carried out multiple ceasefire violations (CFVs) across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army confirmed that a strong retaliatory response was delivered to Pakistan’s aggression.