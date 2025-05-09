Omar Abdullah Rushes to Jammu After Failed Pakistani Drone Attacks

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah rushed to Jammu on Friday to assess the situation following a failed Pakistani drone attack targeting Jammu city and nearby areas. The drones and low-range missiles were intercepted and neutralised by the Indian armed forces in a swift defensive response.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), CM Omar Abdullah stated, “Driving to Jammu now to take stock of the situation after last night’s failed Pakistani drone attack directed at Jammu city & other parts of the division.”

BSF Foils Major Infiltration Attempt in Samba

A major infiltration attempt in the Samba district was thwarted by alert Border Security Force (BSF) personnel around 11 p.m. on Thursday night. The intruding terrorists were forced to retreat back into Pakistan territory, said a BSF spokesperson.

Civilian Casualties in Uri Due to Heavy Shelling

While the drone threats were neutralised in Jammu, the situation remained tense along the Line of Control (LoC). Heavy mortar shelling by the Pakistan Army in the Uri sector of Baramulla district resulted in civilian casualties. One woman, Nargis Begum, was killed and another, Hafeeza Begum, injured when a shell struck their vehicle near Mohura.

Widespread Shelling Reported Across LoC and International Border

Reports confirm continued Pakistani shelling in multiple areas including Uri, Tangdhar, Poonch, Rajouri, and Samba. The attacks targeted both military and civilian areas, causing fear and disruption across the region.

Air Defence System Successfully Neutralises Missile Threat in Jammu

Low-range missiles and drones aimed at Jammu airport and critical defence installations were intercepted mid-air by the Indian military’s air defence system, preventing any damage or loss of life in the targeted areas.

Blackout and Closure of Educational Institutions Across J&K

In response to the drone attack alerts, a precautionary blackout was observed in both Jammu and Srinagar. Electricity has since been partially restored. Authorities also announced the closure of all schools, colleges, and universities across Jammu and Kashmir on Friday and Saturday to ensure student safety.

Sakina Itoo, the Education Minister, confirmed the closures, while the Registrar of Kashmir University stated that classwork would remain suspended on Friday.