Blackout in Punjab, Shelling in J&K as India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate

Chandigarh: Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated on Thursday evening as a blackout was enforced across Punjab’s Pathankot and Amritsar districts. Reports of a loud noise in Pathankot triggered fears of possible shelling, although district officials later clarified there was no confirmation of an attack and urged residents to remain calm.

Appeal for Calm and Precautionary Measures

Authorities issued advisories asking citizens to keep their lights switched off and remain indoors as a precaution. The blackout came in the wake of mounting border tensions following recent Indian military operations.

India Strikes Terror Targets in Pakistan

Tensions spiked after the Indian Armed Forces launched missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) early Wednesday. The strikes targeted key locations, including Jaish-e-Mohammad’s base in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba’s headquarters in Muridke, in retaliation for the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

Pakistani Troops Shell Kupwara and Baramulla

Srinagar: On the same evening, Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara and Baramulla districts. The Boniyar sector in Baramulla and the Tangdhar sector in Kupwara were specifically targeted.

Indian Forces Respond Proportionately

In retaliation, the Indian Army launched a proportional response. The shelling included small arms and artillery fire across the LoC in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, and Akhnoor sectors. So far, there have been no reported casualties.

Evacuations in Karnah Sector

In anticipation of further hostilities, most of the civilian population in the Karnah area had already relocated to safer zones by Wednesday, following India’s offensive on terror infrastructure under Operation Sindoor.

