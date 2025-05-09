“No Mercy for Terrorists”: CM Revanth Reddy Issues Stern Warning Amid Rising Tensions

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has issued a strong warning against terrorism and anti-national conspiracies, stating that any efforts to destabilize the country’s sovereignty will not be tolerated. The CM voiced his support during a national solidarity rally held in Hyderabad on Thursday.

CM Joins Solidarity March Against Terrorism

Revanth Reddy participated in the National Solidarity Rally from the Secretariat to the Indira Gandhi statue, standing shoulder to shoulder with citizens and state officials in a display of unity against terrorism. The rally comes in the wake of Operation Sindoor, India’s counter-terror campaign launched after the Pahalgam terror attack.

“We stand firmly with the Indian Armed Forces. Those plotting conspiracies against our nation must know that India’s patience should not be mistaken for weakness,” said CM Revanth Reddy.

Firm Message to Perpetrators

Reddy emphasized that India’s response to terrorism would be decisive and proportionate, stating that the nation’s security and sovereignty are non-negotiable.

He warned that perpetrators will face retaliation under Operation Sindoor, and added that unity among citizens is essential during such challenging times.

Operation Sindoor: India’s Response to Terror

India’s armed forces launched Operation Sindoor, a coordinated tri-services military action targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation followed the deadly April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 civilian lives