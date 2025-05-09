X to Block Over 8,000 Accounts in India Following Government Order

New Delhi: Social media giant X (formerly Twitter), owned by billionaire Elon Musk, has announced it will comply with an Indian government directive to block over 8,000 accounts for alleged violations of national law. The move comes amid escalating tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives and triggered an increase in misinformation across platforms.

Government Order Triggers Platform Action

In a public statement released on Thursday, X revealed that the Indian government has issued executive orders mandating the blocking of specific accounts, including those belonging to international news organizations and prominent users. The platform said it had not received specific evidence or justification for a “significant number” of these accounts.

“We are legally required to comply with the orders or face penalties including significant fines and imprisonment of our local employees,” the company stated.

X Labels the Directive as Censorship

X expressed strong disagreement with the broad nature of the takedown orders, stating that blocking entire accounts amounts to censorship and infringes on the fundamental right to free speech. Despite its objections, the platform said it will withhold access to the identified accounts in India only, while informing affected users and encouraging them to seek legal recourse.

Also Read: Brazil Stands with India, Condemns Terrorism Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

Transparency and Legal Steps Underway

The company also emphasized the need for transparency, stating that the public should be aware of such directives. However, due to current legal restrictions, X cannot publish the executive orders received from the Indian authorities.

“We believe transparency is essential to prevent arbitrary decision-making,” the company said, adding that it is exploring all legal avenues available in India to challenge the directive.

Context: Rising Tensions and Misinformation Surge

The directive comes in the backdrop of Operation Sindoor, India’s large-scale military response to the terror attack in Pahalgam. The ensuing conflict has fueled a surge in misinformation, propaganda, and unverified news, prompting heightened government scrutiny of digital platforms.