Brazil Stands with India, Condemns Terrorism Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

Brasilia: The Government of Brazil has expressed grave concern over the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, particularly in the Kashmir region, following military actions in the aftermath of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India.

Brazil’s Foreign Ministry reaffirmed its strong stance against all forms of terrorism, urging both nations to exercise restraint and prevent further escalation of hostilities.

Brazil’s Firm Denouncement of Terrorism

The Brazilian Foreign Ministry released a statement condemning terrorism in all its forms, reiterating its repudiation of the April 22 terror attack in Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians. The Brazilian government emphasized its support for India in the fight against terrorism.

“In line with our previous statement from April 23, the Government of Brazil reiterates its condemnation of all acts of terrorism. We urge all parties involved to show restraint to avoid further escalation,” the statement said.

Brazil has also advised its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Kashmir and adjacent regions, while monitoring the situation closely. At the time of writing, there were no reports of Brazilian nationals being affected by the ongoing conflict.

Bilateral Support from Brazil and India

President Lula de Silva of Brazil personally reached out to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing condolences over the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The two leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the India-Brazil bilateral strategic partnership.

In a post on X, Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared that Prime Minister Modi thanked President Lula for his condolences and extended his best wishes for Brazil’s successful Presidency of BRICS this year.

Operation Sindoor: India’s Response to Terrorism

Brazil’s concerns come after India launched Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam attack. The operation, which took place on May 8 and 9, targeted nine high-value terror locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), effectively neutralizing terrorist infrastructures linked to the attack.

The operation, carried out by the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy, marked one of India’s most assertive cross-border military responses since the Balakot airstrikes in 2019.

Brazil’s Call for Peaceful Resolution

In addition to expressing its concern, Brazil has called for a peaceful resolution to the conflict. Brazil has always advocated for diplomatic engagement and has urged both India and Pakistan to avoid further violence. The Brazilian government’s statements serve as a reminder of the need for international solidarity against terrorism and the pursuit of peace in the region.