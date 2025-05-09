Smartphone Usage Restricted in Telangana Classrooms: Only Attendance Allowed

Hyderabad: In a move aimed at maintaining discipline and minimizing distractions in classrooms, the Telangana School Education Department has banned smartphone usage by teachers during school hours. Teachers in government and local body schools have now been instructed to deposit their mobile phones with the head of the institution during working hours.

Facial Recognition for Attendance the Only Exception

Teachers will be allowed to use smartphones exclusively for recording student attendance through facial recognition apps, and even this is permitted only with prior approval from the headmaster or principal. This regulation applies to government schools, KGBVs (Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas), and Telangana Model Schools.

Internet Use for Educational Purposes Allowed with Permission

Headmasters, special officers of KGBVs, and principals of TG Model Schools can authorize teachers to use the internet via smartphones in the classroom — but only when it’s necessary for explaining lessons or supporting student learning.

Policy Introduced After Reports of Misuse in Classrooms

The department introduced these strict measures following reports of teachers frequently using mobile phones for personal purposes during class hours. Such behavior, officials noted, was distracting students and setting a poor example for classroom discipline.

Strict Action for Policy Violations

The School Education Department has issued a clear warning: Any violation of this directive will be taken seriously, and disciplinary action will be initiated against those found misusing mobile phones in the classroom.