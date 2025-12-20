‘No one respects women more’: JD-U defends CM Nitish Kumar amid hijab row

New Delhi: Amid the controversy triggered by a viral video allegedly showing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar removing a woman’s hijab during a public event, Janata Dal-U MP Rampreet Mandal on Saturday came out in his defence, asserting that no leader in the country respects women more than him. The controversy erupted after a video surfaced on social media from a government function in Patna. In the clip, the 74-year-old Chief Minister is seen handing a certificate to an AYUSH doctor and gesturing for her to remove her hijab.

Before the woman could react, he allegedly reached out and pulled it down himself, briefly exposing her mouth and chin. While some people present were seen laughing, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary appeared to intervene to stop Nitish Kumar. Talking to IANS, JD-U MP Mandal said: “I have heard about this from you all. I do not see my phone, so I was not aware of the video earlier. But the way allegations are being made, I cannot believe them at first because our Chief Minister cannot do such a thing.”

Emphasising Nitish Kumar’s contribution towards women’s empowerment, he said: “Let me say this clearly: the work he has done for women, no one else in the country has done to that extent. Whether it is through the Jeevika Didi initiative or in the fields of education and police recruitment, no one has worked as much for women in Bihar as he has.” Mandal alleged that the controversy was being deliberately created to target the Chief Minister. “Such allegations are being levelled because the Opposition and certain people have no other work. Our Chief Minister is known as ‘Chanakya’. There is no one in the country who respects women like him.

Those making these claims only want to create outrage,” he added. Mandal dismissed the accusations, stating that no wrongdoing had occurred. “I do not think he has done anything wrong. Suppose someone else had come in her place to give an exam, then it would have been wrong, and we would have questioned it. I do not want to get involved in unnecessary controversies. I request people who are spreading all this to stop doing so,” he said. On the Parliament passing the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025 (VB-G RAM-G Bill), Rampreet Mandal said that the name of Mahatma Gandhi was being misused earlier.

“People were using JCB machines and collecting money in the name of the poor, which was tarnishing Mahatma Gandhi’s name. The step taken by the Indian government is good, and a good bill has been passed,” he said. On December 18, the Lok Sabha passed the VB-G RAM-G Bill through a voice vote. The legislation replaces the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and provides an enhanced guarantee of 125 days of wage employment annually for rural households, despite Opposition demands for further scrutiny.