Office Poster Goes Viral: ‘Please Do Not Touch Feet’ Sparks Social Media Buzz

Metpally, Jagtial District: A rather unusual yet powerful poster at the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) party office in Metpally has taken the internet by storm. Shared by a user on Instagram, the poster reads:

“Please do not touch feet. Only Gods, parents, and gurus deserve that respect.”

This sign has been placed beside a flex board featuring MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, daughter of BRS chief and former Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

Also Read: CM Revanth Reddy – Nagarjuna and Wife Amala Meet Telangana CM Personally – Here’s Why!

Netizens Praise the Message

The poster has gone viral on social media with many netizens applauding the thoughtful initiative. It challenges a rising trend where followers touch the feet of celebrities, political leaders, and others irrespective of age or relevance. Many called it a “positive cultural reminder” and appreciated the respect it shows toward traditional values.

One user commented that another poster at the same office requests guests not to bring bouquets or shawls during felicitation events but instead to bring books or pens. Users praised the office for promoting simplicity and meaningful gestures.

Kavitha’s New Office Inauguration Today

This buzz comes at a time when MLC Kavitha is all set to inaugurate the new Jagruthi office next to her residence in Hyderabad. The official opening is scheduled for 4 PM today (Saturday).

The gesture, combined with this unique message at the Metpally office, reflects a growing awareness in the party about shaping respectful and progressive political culture.