One Nation, One Ration Card Scheme: 80 Crore Citizens Can Now Get Ration Anywhere in India

New Delhi: The Government of India has introduced the ambitious ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ (ONORC) scheme to ensure food security and address the challenges faced by migrant workers. This initiative promises beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) access to subsidized food grains anywhere in the country, regardless of their location.

Objective and Benefits of the Scheme

The primary goal of the scheme is to ensure that no individual, irrespective of where they are in the country, is deprived of their allocated food ration. It is especially beneficial for those who migrate for work or other reasons.

Key Features of the Scheme

Ration Card Portability : Beneficiaries can use their existing ration card to procure food grains from any Fair Price Shop (FPS) across the country.

: Beneficiaries can use their existing ration card to procure food grains from any Fair Price Shop (FPS) across the country. Digital and Transparent System : Electronic Point of Sale (ePoS) devices have been implemented to ensure transparency in the ration distribution process.

: Electronic Point of Sale (ePoS) devices have been implemented to ensure transparency in the ration distribution process. Nationwide Implementation: The scheme is now operational across all 36 states and union territories of India.

How Does the Scheme Work?

Ration Card Portability – Beneficiaries can access food grains from FPS in any state. Aadhaar-Based Authentication – Aadhaar numbers and biometric verification are used to secure and streamline the distribution process. Digital Platform – The Integrated Management of Public Distribution System (IM-PDS) portal provides technical support for the scheme. Dual Benefits – Families with members in different locations can access food grains from both locations simultaneously.

Impact and Achievements

Over 710 million portable transactions have been recorded to date.

have been recorded to date. Subsidized food grains worth ₹40,000 crore have been distributed.

have been distributed. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the scheme proved to be a lifeline for migrant workers.

Challenges and Solutions

Challenges:

Lack of technical infrastructure in certain states.

Limited digital literacy in rural areas.

Occasional technical glitches in Aadhaar authentication.

Solutions:

Providing technical support to states.

Conducting awareness campaigns in rural areas.

Upgrading ePoS devices for smoother operations.

Conclusion

The ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ scheme has emerged as a revolutionary step for ensuring food security, particularly for migrant workers. It has enhanced accessibility, reduced corruption, and provided much-needed relief during crises like the pandemic. The government’s commitment to making food accessible to all continues to make this scheme a remarkable success.