Tamil Nadu Government Replaces Rupee Symbol with Tamil letter

Chennai: Ahead of tabling its state budget, the Tamil Nadu government has made a symbolic change to its official logo by replacing the Devanagari rupee symbol (₹) with the Tamil script for rupees. The updated logo, featuring the slogan Ellorkkum Ellaam (Everything for Everyone), was released by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Thursday afternoon.

The move marks a shift from last year’s logo, which featured the rupee symbol in Devanagari script. A source from the CMO stated, “This year, we have given importance to Tamil over the Devanagari script.” Echoing this sentiment, DMK spokesperson Savaranan Annadurai clarified, “We just wanted to emphasize Tamil this year.”

Amid Ongoing Language Dispute with Centre

The decision comes against the backdrop of a long-standing linguistic debate between Tamil Nadu and the central government. Tamil Nadu, which strictly adheres to a two-language policy (Tamil and English), has consistently opposed the Centre’s push for a three-language system, which includes Hindi. The state government has also voiced strong opposition to the National Education Policy (NEP), citing concerns over the imposition of Hindi on Tamil speakers.

The replacement of the Devanagari rupee symbol with Tamil script is seen as a reflection of Tamil Nadu’s commitment to preserving its linguistic identity and resisting perceived attempts at Hindi imposition. The change has sparked discussions on social media, with many praising the government for prioritizing Tamil, while others debate the broader implications of the move.

With the state budget set to be presented on March 14, the revamped logo serves as a clear statement of Tamil Nadu’s linguistic and cultural stance in the ongoing debate with the central government.