Tamil Nadu Budget 2025-26 to be Presented on March 14

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu is set to present the state Budget for 2025-26 in the Legislative Assembly on Friday, March 14.

Budget Session Details

The Budget session will commence at 9:30 AM in the assembly hall of the Assembly-cum-Secretariat complex at Fort St. George, Chennai .

Following the Budget presentation, the Business Advisory Committee will meet to finalize the duration of the session.

The Agriculture Budget for 2025-26 will be presented on Saturday, March 15.

Key Challenges Highlighted by CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has outlined three major challenges affecting the state’s economy:

Natural Disasters – Severe calamities have led to loss of lives, infrastructure damage, and economic disruptions, affecting funds for development and welfare programs. Rapid Urbanization – Increasing urban population has put pressure on infrastructure, public services, and housing, requiring higher budgetary allocations. Ageing Population – Tamil Nadu has one of the highest elderly populations in India. The state’s average age of 36.4 years is expected to rise to 38.5 years by the time the 16th Finance Commission’s tenure ends. This demographic shift will impact state revenues and increase social welfare demands.

Expected Discussions in the Assembly

Several key topics are likely to dominate discussions in the Assembly, including:

Alleged Lack of Allocations for Tamil Nadu in Union Budget 2025-26 – Political parties may question the Centre's funding priorities.

National Education Policy (NEP) Debate – Discussions on Samagra Shiksha and PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) are expected to spark strong opinions from various political parties.

Law and Order Concerns – The Opposition, led by the AIADMK, is expected to raise concerns about the increasing cases of sexual offenses and the alleged harassment of senior women police officers.

Magalir Urimai Thogai Scheme Expansion – Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin has hinted at expanding the scheme to benefit more women.

Advance and Supplementary Grants

The advance demands for grants for 2025-26 and the final supplementary demands for grants for 2024-25 will be presented in the Assembly on March 21.

Transport Sector Demands

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) seeks additional funds for modernization and sustainability.

Transport workers demand the 15th wage settlement and clearance of pending Provident Fund (PF), Gratuity, and Dearness Allowance (DA) dues.

What to Expect in the Tamil Nadu Budget 2025-26

The state Budget is expected to introduce key financial measures to address economic challenges while maintaining a balance between growth and welfare initiatives. The upcoming announcements will shape Tamil Nadu’s economic trajectory and public welfare programs for the next fiscal year.