One Nation, One Time’ Policy: India to Enforce Mandatory IST Across All Sectors

New Delhi: In a significant step toward digital sovereignty and cybersecurity, the Government of India is set to mandate Indian Standard Time (IST) as the only official legal time across all legal, commercial, digital, and administrative sectors. The move is part of the upcoming Legal Metrology (Indian Standard Time) Rules, 2025, announced by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Why This Matters: National Security and Digital Integrity

The initiative aims to eliminate India’s reliance on foreign time sources such as GPS, which are prone to cyber vulnerabilities like spoofing and jamming. By institutionalizing IST as the single official time reference, the government hopes to:

Prevent digital mismatches

Enhance cybersecurity

Secure critical infrastructure

Improve the accuracy of financial and digital transactions

The Legal Metrology (IST) Rules, 2025 are designed to:

Ensure uniform timekeeping across all sectors using IST

across all sectors using IST Reduce cybersecurity risks linked to external time sources

linked to external time sources Enable secure billing, digital transactions , and traceable timestamps

, and Strengthen India’s digital sovereignty and support the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative

Key Provisions Under the Legal Metrology (IST) Rules, 2025

IST will become the mandatory time reference across all sectors

across all sectors Use of alternative time sources will be prohibited unless specifically authorized

will be unless specifically authorized Applicable domains include telecom, transportation, banking, utilities, and financial markets

Accurate time will be disseminated via atomic clocks and indigenous synchronization protocols

Advanced Time Dissemination Infrastructure in Place

To implement the IST mandate, the government has set up five Regional Reference Standard Laboratories (RRSLs) in:

Ahmedabad

Bengaluru

Bhubaneswar

Faridabad

Guwahati

Each RRSL is equipped with atomic clocks and uses advanced synchronization technologies such as Network Time Protocol (NTP) and Precision Time Protocol (PTP), ensuring millisecond to microsecond accuracy.

Coordinating Agencies

The following agencies will oversee the implementation of the IST mandate:

Department of Consumer Affairs

CSIR-National Physical Laboratory (CSIR-NPL)

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

Strategic Significance of the Move

Reduces delays in cybercrime investigations caused by timestamp mismatches

caused by timestamp mismatches Enhances trust in billing systems , financial transactions , and communication networks

, , and Secures critical sectors like power grids , railways , and telecom from cyber threats

, , and from cyber threats Aligns with the national vision of Digital India and self-reliance

Stakeholder Involvement and Industry Readiness

A Round Table Conference was held with 100+ stakeholders from key sectors including telecom, banking, railways, and utilities. Secretary Nidhi Khare confirmed that India’s time infrastructure is ready for implementation and emphasized the urgency of enforcing the IST mandate.

