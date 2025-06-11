OnePlus Nord CE 5 & Nord 5 Coming Soon: Full Specs, Features & India Price Leaked

New Delhi: The OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 could soon make their debut in India, with tipster Yogesh Brar suggesting a July 8 launch date. Although OnePlus has not yet confirmed the devices officially, key specifications and pricing leaks have already generated significant buzz online.

OnePlus Nord 5: Major Upgrades Expected Over Predecessor

According to leaks, the OnePlus Nord 5 is poised to offer a massive leap in performance and battery over the Nord 4. The phone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e SoC, the same chip used in the Realme GT 7. If true, this will mark a substantial upgrade over the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 in the Nord 4.

7,000mAh Battery with 100W Fast Charging

Another standout feature is the massive 7,000mAh battery, along with 100W fast charging support. This setup could make the Nord 5 one of the most battery-efficient phones in the under-₹35,000 segment, especially for gamers and heavy users.

Display & Design

Flat OLED display

1.5K resolution , 120Hz refresh rate

, In-display fingerprint sensor

Potential size: around 6.74 inches

Expected build: Glass back, plastic frame (vs. Nord 4’s metal body)

Camera Setup (Leaked)

Rear: 50MP main sensor , 8MP ultrawide sensor

, Front: 16MP selfie camera

No major changes from the Nord 4 camera system

OnePlus Nord CE 5: Budget-Friendly Yet Feature-Packed

The OnePlus Nord CE 5 will likely appeal to users looking for a mid-range phone with decent power and premium features.

Expected Specifications

MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC

6.7-inch OLED display , 120Hz refresh rate

, 8GB RAM , 256GB internal storage

, Rear Camera: 50MP + 8MP ultrawide

Front Camera: 16MP selfie sensor

Battery: 7,100mAh, with 80W fast charging

Expected Price in India

OnePlus Nord 5 Price:

Expected to launch under ₹35,000

May start at around ₹30,000 with launch offers

For reference: Nord 4: ₹29,999 Nord 3: ₹33,999 Nord 2: ₹27,999



OnePlus Nord CE 5 Price:

Likely to be priced around ₹25,000

Expected to be slightly higher than the ₹24,999 price tag of the Nord CE 4

Launch Timeline & Availability

If the July 8 launch date holds, OnePlus is likely to start teasing both smartphones by the end of June. Availability is expected to follow shortly after launch, with online and offline sales through Amazon, OnePlus stores, and partner retailers.