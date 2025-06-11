“Reconnect with Nature”: Rakul Preet Singh’s Message is as Calming as Her Walk

Mumbai: Actress Rakul Preet Singh has once again caught the internet’s attention, not with a movie release but with a soulful moment shared on social media. The Bollywood star posted a video of herself walking barefoot in a garden, promoting the wellness practice of grounding and encouraging fans to reconnect with nature.

Rakul Preet Singh Shares Her Wellness Secret on Instagram

Taking to Instagram Stories, the Thank God actress uploaded a serene clip where she walks barefoot on lush green grass. In the caption, she emphasized the health and spiritual benefits of the practice.

“Grounding or walking bare feet has many many benefits.. try and find yourself a garden to do so Atleast once a week #connectwithnature,” Rakul wrote. Also Read: IMD Issues Yellow Alert: Thunderstorms, Lightning Predicted Across Telangana

Her peaceful barefoot walk not only promotes mindfulness but also aligns with the growing global movement of eco-conscious living and natural healing practices.

A Message That Aligns with World Environment Day

This recent post reflects the same eco-conscious mindset Rakul expressed on World Environment Day, when she urged her fans to act rather than just celebrate.

“The environment is where we all meet; where we all have a mutual interest. Don’t just celebrate – Act. Plant. Recycle. Protect,” she had shared, along with a heartfelt video.

The Runway 34 star added that the least one can do is give back to the planet that provides so much, highlighting her belief in sustainable and conscious living.

Rakul Preet’s Upcoming Film: De De Pyaar De 2

On the professional front, Rakul is gearing up for her next big release — the much-awaited romantic comedy “De De Pyaar De 2”, the sequel to the 2019 hit. She will reprise her role as Ayesha Khurana, alongside Ajay Devgn who returns as Ashish Mehra.

New to the cast is R. Madhavan, playing Dev Khurana, Ayesha’s father. Directed by Anshul Sharma, the film will also feature returning stars Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath, and Inayat Sood. Special appearances by Tamannaah Bhatia and Prakash Raj add extra buzz.