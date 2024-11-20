Oscar-Winner AR Rahman and Wife Saira Banu End 30-Year Marriage

New Delhi: In a surprising announcement, Saira Banu, wife of Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, revealed that she has made the “difficult decision” to separate from her husband after nearly 30 years of marriage. According to multiple media reports, the decision follows significant emotional strain in their relationship.

Saira’s legal team released a statement, “Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has recognized an insurmountable gap caused by ongoing tension and difficulties in their relationship. Both parties feel that, at this point, the gap cannot be bridged.”

Saira expressed that the decision came after much pain and reflection. During this challenging time, she requested privacy and understanding from the public.

A Partnership Spanning Decades

The couple married in 1995 and share three children: Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen. Their marriage was regarded as a strong partnership in the entertainment industry. Rahman, often referred to as the “Mozart of Madras,” is a globally renowned music composer who has won numerous awards, including two Academy Awards for the film Slumdog Millionaire.

A Career Built on Musical Genius

Rahman began composing music at the age of five. His big break came with the 1992 film Roja, a commercial and critical success. The film’s music earned him a National Award for Best Music Direction, cementing his reputation as a trailblazer in the Indian music industry.

Request for Privacy

Saira has emphasized her desire to shield their children and family from public scrutiny during this difficult time. While no further details have been shared, she requested that people respect their decision and avoid speculating on the matter.

The couple’s separation comes as a shock to many of their fans, who have admired their long-standing relationship. Both Rahman and Saira have yet to issue any additional personal statements regarding their plans.